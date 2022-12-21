Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 43,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,826. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.