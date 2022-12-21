Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. 36,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,826. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

