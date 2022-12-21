Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is BLB&B Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,844 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $89,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 140,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $65.59. 275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $81.22.

