Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives $10.42 Average PT from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.95. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 27.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,896,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

