Safe (SAFE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Safe has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.10 or 0.00048278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $168.81 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00117052 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00196462 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00063009 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.46402574 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

