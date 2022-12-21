Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.64

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.64 and traded as high as C$28.47. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$27.54, with a volume of 357,507 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.71.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.07%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.