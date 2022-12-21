Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.98

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.98 and traded as high as $50.87. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 313,983 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.97.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $73,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $377,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.