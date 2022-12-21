Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. 6,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,030. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.39. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.