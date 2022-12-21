Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,305.31 or 0.07757961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $215.52 million and $5.72 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,106 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,295.31280124 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,041,608.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

