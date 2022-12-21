Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Xiaolin Wang Sells 708 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) insider Xiaolin Wang sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $16,241.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,289.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RVMD stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 1,082,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,483. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 829.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $39,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

