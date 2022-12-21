Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$66.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on QSR. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$67.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$88.06 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$60.37 and a 1-year high of C$92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95. The stock has a market cap of C$26.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$84.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.03.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.736 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In related news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.