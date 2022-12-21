Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 21st (ADPT, ASH, BMXMF, CHEF, CIA, CM, IMG, PAGS, PEBO, PNR)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, December 21st:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$61.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$67.00.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.50.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

