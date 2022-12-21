Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 20th (ATZAF, BPRN, BRKL, CAC, CATC, CBU, CFR, FITB, HBAN, INDB)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, December 20th:

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR). DA Davidson issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF). DA Davidson issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

