ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.02

Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.02 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 10.13 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,288,084 shares traded.

ReNeuron Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of £5.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.