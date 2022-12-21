Relay Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $146.44 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

