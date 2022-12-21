Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.42 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,958.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,916.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,897.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

