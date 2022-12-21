ReddCoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.32 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $2,204.56 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00391168 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00031356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021983 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000954 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00017999 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

