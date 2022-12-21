Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tricon Residential (TCN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tricon Residential (NYSE: TCN):

12/15/2022 – Tricon Residential was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $12.20 price target on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.75 to $8.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Tricon Residential was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

11/29/2022 – Tricon Residential is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Tricon Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

Shares of TCN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. 404,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,334 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,939,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

