R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $5.85 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up 7.0% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.27.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

