R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

R.P. Boggs & Co. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 5.3% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $200.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

