QUINT Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a market cap of $966.19 million and approximately $842,048.48 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00007206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

