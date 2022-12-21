Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $112,039.02

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 100% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $112,039.02 and approximately $181,210.53 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015144 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040293 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00226834 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is down -50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,090.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.