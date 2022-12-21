Quantum 24 Hour Volume Tops $181,261.54 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. Quantum has a market cap of $56,021.63 and approximately $181,261.54 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00020004 USD and is up 100.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,832.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

