Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after buying an additional 227,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,687. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

