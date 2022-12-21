Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $209.60 million and $24.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00011902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.81 or 0.07188001 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00031470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021877 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,460,643 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

