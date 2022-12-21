QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $355.33

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.33 ($4.32) and traded as high as GBX 358.80 ($4.36). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 354.80 ($4.31), with a volume of 7,110,038 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QQ. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.65) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.34) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 350.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,164.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,258.06%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

