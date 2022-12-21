QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $355.33

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.33 ($4.32) and traded as high as GBX 358.80 ($4.36). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 354.80 ($4.31), with a volume of 7,110,038 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.34) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.65) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 350.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,164.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,258.06%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

