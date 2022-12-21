Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Raised by Analyst

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.56.

Shares of TA opened at C$12.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.52 and a one year high of C$15.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

