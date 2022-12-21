PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Down 5.1%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 65,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 100,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

PyroGenesis Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

Institutional Trading of PyroGenesis Canada

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 37,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

