Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 48 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,182. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

