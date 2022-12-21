Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.35. 8,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $166.38.

