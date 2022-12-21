Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.3% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 685,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,118,207. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

