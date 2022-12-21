Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

