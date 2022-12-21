Powers Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

T opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

