Polymath Price Down 23% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $146.76 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00390773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021997 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002052 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018012 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15975298 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,434,357.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.