PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $20.75

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $21.49. PLDT shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 404 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
PLDT Trading Up 7.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PLDT by 658.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
