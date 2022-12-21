PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $20.75

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $21.49. PLDT shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 404 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $912.13 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 23.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PLDT by 658.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.