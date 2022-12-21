Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

