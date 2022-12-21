Petix & Botte Co Sells 848 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Petix & Botte Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,495. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

