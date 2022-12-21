Petix & Botte Co Buys 557 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,108. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

