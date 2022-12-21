Petix & Botte Co Acquires Shares of 6,819 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,743. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

