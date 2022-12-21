Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Price Tops $1,825.28 on Exchanges

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $73,043.69 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,825.28 or 0.10825256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s genesis date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,243 tokens. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

