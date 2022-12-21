Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 19,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 7,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

