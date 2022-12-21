Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.34

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as low as $9.23. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1,844 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Perma-Pipe International Stock Down 5.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32.
About Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
