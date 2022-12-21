Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.34

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as low as $9.23. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1,844 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Perma-Pipe International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.