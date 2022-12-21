PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Sells $230,907.55 in Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 1.9 %

PKI traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $142.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,844. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average is $138.23.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKI. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

