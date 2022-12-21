Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $32,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 87,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.