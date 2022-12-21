Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $32,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 87,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $285.48.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
