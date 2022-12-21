Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 197.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,192,000 after buying an additional 435,091 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,209,000 after acquiring an additional 380,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $149,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.16. 119,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,446. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.52 and a 200 day moving average of $185.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

