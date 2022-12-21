Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.41. 34,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,109. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.31 and a 200 day moving average of $181.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

