Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys 82 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,389. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

