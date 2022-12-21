Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 482,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $97,635,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.95. 41,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,186. The firm has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.