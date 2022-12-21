Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 50 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.66. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $298.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

